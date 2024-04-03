The Patriots probably were charting a Calvin Ridley pursuit for some time. After all, Ridley was one of the best pass-catchers bound for NFL free agency and receiver-needy New England entered the offseason flush with cap space.

The 2018 first-round pick didn’t end up in Foxboro, Mass., though.

After the final stage of the Ridley sweepstakes was made out to be a two-horse race between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Patriots, the 29-year-old stunningly signed a four-year deal with Tennessee. The decision shocked the NFL world and might have even been a surprise to the Titans, who didn’t always view themselves as a legitimate landing spot for the star wideout.

“To actually have the opportunity to even consider him was something that we had a part of our plan, but in our mind, really, it was more of a pipe dream. Can we afford these guys and get Ridley?” general manager Ran Carthon told reporters Tuesday, as transcribed by Pro Football Talk.

The Titans certainly opened up their wallet to land Ridley, but their offer might not have been the richest by a significant margin. Not long after Ridley rejected the Patriots, team owner Robert Kraft claimed New England’s most noteworthy free agency miss wasn’t due to finances.

Ridley’s foray into the open market goes to show NFL teams and fans never should get their hopes too high about a certain player. Other franchises often come out of nowhere and land targets without any pre-signing fanfare.