NFL Draft Live Stream: Watch First Round Online, On TV

Thirty-two NFL hopefuls will see their dream become a reality Thursday night.
Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft will be held in primetime from Las Vegas, marking the first time the Entertainment Capital of the World has hosted the annual seven-round event. The Jacksonville Jaguars own the No. 1 overall pick for the second consecutive year.
The Jags will go on the clock at 8 p.m. ET. Each team has 10 minutes to make a first-round selection, meaning Thursday night’s festivities should conclude around 11:30 p.m.
Here’s how you can watch Round 1 of this year’s NFL draft online and on TV:
When: Thursday, April 28 at 8 p.m. ET
TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN | NFL.com