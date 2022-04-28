NFL Draft Live Stream: Watch First Round Online, On TV

Thirty-two NFL hopefuls will see their dream become a reality Thursday night.

Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft will be held in primetime from Las Vegas, marking the first time the Entertainment Capital of the World has hosted the annual seven-round event. The Jacksonville Jaguars own the No. 1 overall pick for the second consecutive year.

The Jags will go on the clock at 8 p.m. ET. Each team has 10 minutes to make a first-round selection, meaning Thursday night’s festivities should conclude around 11:30 p.m.

Here’s how you can watch Round 1 of this year’s NFL draft online and on TV:

When: Thursday, April 28 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN | NFL.com