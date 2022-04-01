Patriots Offseason Schedule: Dates For 2022 OTAs, Minicamp Revealed

NESN Logo Sign In

The full schedule for the New England Patriots’ 2022 offseason program was announced Friday.

New England players will reconvene at Gillette Stadium for offseason workouts and meetings on April 18, then hit the field for their first official practice five weeks later.

The Patriots currently are scheduled to hold 10 days of organized team activities (OTAs), plus three more minicamp practices, before breaking for the summer. Minicamp is the only portion of the team’s spring schedule that is mandatory for players.

A portion of New England’s OTAs and minicamp practices will be open to the media, but fans will not be permitted to watch practice until training camp opens in late July. Teams also are not allowed to hold any fully padded, full-contact practices until training camp.

Here is the Patriots’ full spring schedule:

Offseason program begins: April 18