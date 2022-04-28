Red Sox Notes: What Garrett Whitlock Took From Second Career MLB Start

NESN Logo Sign In

Garrett Whitlock was by no means bad Thursday afternoon, but the Red Sox right-hander’s outing clearly was beneath his standards.

Whitlock threw a career-high 61 pitches over three innings in his second start with the Red Sox, who didn’t do their budding star any favors in their 1-0 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. Boston only mustered up four hits at Rogers Centre and had a pair of defensive miscues, which resulted in Whitlock taking on the loss despite only allowing one unearned run.

The second-year pro wasn’t dwelling on those shortcomings or a few questionable calls from umpires after the game, though. Instead, Whitlock was focusing on what he’s continuing to learn in his new role.

“The slider wasn’t there today,” Whitlock told reporters, as seen on NESN’s Red Sox postgame coverage. “You learn from these kind of outings and you just try to go forward. Especially when you don’t have your best stuff, you try and still pitch. That was the biggest thing — still trying to learn how to pitch good and go deeper.

“Any time you don’t have your best stuff it’s difficult. You just grind it away and pitch and go with what you got that day.”

One of the more impressive things Whitlock has showcased in his young career is his ability to balance poise with competitiveness. That strength should bode well for him and his teams on nights when his stuff isn’t razor-sharp.

Here are other notes from Thursday’s Red Sox-Blue Jays game: