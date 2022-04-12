Red Sox Prepping Garrett Whitlock For Expanded Role In 2022?

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Whitlock put on a show in his rookie season, starring in a multi-inning reliever role.

So far this season, he’s stayed stretched out for even longer outings than a year ago. After receiving a four-year extension with club options, his role on the team is being put into question.

“When you look at the particulars of (Whitlock’s) contract, he would get paid more later on in the deal depending on how many innings he throws,” The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham told NESN’s Tom Caron. “This is obviously something where he’s looking to become a starter over time and the Red Sox recognize that if he does he’ll get paid more for doing that.

“It might not happen this year, if it does happen this year maybe it will be later in the season but eventually you’re going to see him transition into a starter.”

He pitched 2 1/3 innings on Opening Day against the New York Yankees on Friday. He followed that up with a hitless four-inning outing on Tuesday, the longest appearance of his career.

Last season Whitlock appeared in one game for 3 1/3 innings, and had one three-inning outing. His other 44 games were shorter than three innings.

It’s still very early, but the Red Sox appear to be expanding on his workload from last season, where he logged 73 1/3 innings.