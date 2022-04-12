Why NFL Executive Is Down On Patriots After Questionable Offseason Decisions

NESN Logo Sign In

Opinions vary when it comes to the ongoing offseason approach by Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.

But one anonymous NFL executive made it clear they are among those who believe the Patriots have made questionable decisions when it comes to both player personnel and the backfilling of those who left New England’s coaching staff.

“Belichick lost a play caller that everyone seems to agree is a fantastic play caller and brought in no one with any play calling experience,” one unnamed executive told The Athletic’s Mike Sando in an extensive story on the NFL offseason.

The same executive then went on to critique New England’s comings and goings, specifically acknowledging the trade for former Miami Dolphins receiver DeVante Parker.

“They have made no financial commitments to anyone of significance,” he told Sando. “They made an in-division trade for a wide receiver (Parker) with a laundry list of soft-tissue injuries. And remember, Bill (Belichick) could have called anyone who was on his staff who went to Miami under (Brian) Flores and I’d be shocked if those guys said Parker was worth a third-round pick.”

The trade for Parker didn’t sit well with different unnamed executive either.

“I just don’t agree with it — the guy is always hurt,” a second executive told Sando. “When we played Miami, I don’t remember thinking, ‘Well, we have to defend DeVante.'”