Red Sox Sign Pitcher Garrett Whitlock To Four-Year Contract Extension

Whitlock was solid for the Red Sox in 2021

Garrett Whitlock isn’t going anywhere any time soon.

The Boston Red Sox on Sunday announced they signed the relief pitcher to a four-year contract extension that has club options for the 2027 and 2028 seasons.

Whitlock was selected by the Red Sox in the 2020 Rule 5 Draft from the New York Yankees. He made his Major League Baseball debut for Boston last season and shined out of the bullpen.

According to a team-provided press release, Whitlock led all Red Sox pitchers in 2021 with a 1.96 ERA and made 24 scoreless appearances of at least one inning. The right-hander went 8-4 with two saves and 81 strikeouts last season.

Whitlock and the Red Sox will try to salvage a game from their series with the Yankees on Sunday night. First pitch from Yankee Stadium is set for 7:08 p.m. ET.

