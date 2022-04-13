It’s Early, But Red Sox Might Finally Have Exciting Pitching Prospects Again

NESN Logo Sign In

The phrases “Red Sox” and “pitching prospects” haven’t produced much in the way of tangible big league success recently.

Sure, Boston has had some very good teams in recent years, but those clubs were buoyed on the mound by pitchers like Chris Sale or Nate Eovaldi or even Garrett Whitlock, arms acquired either in their prime or at the height of their development.

When it comes to developing young pitching, especially starters, it’s been a bit dry. The Red Sox have had just three pitchers crack Baseball America’s top 100 prospect list since 2016: Anderson Espinzoa (2016), Michael Kopech (2016) and Jay Groome (2017).

Fittingly, both Espinoza and Kopech were traded for pitching (Craig Kimbrel and Sale, respectively), further understating the point.

For the first time in a long time, though, there’s some legitimate optimism about the pitching pipeline, thanks to Groome, coincidentally, as well as Brayan Bello.

The trees haven’t even bloomed, so it’s important to frame any conversation about 2022 performance in that context, but the early encouraging signs are also in line with recent improvements. But early returns should inspire confidence.

Groome is a great reminder of the painstaking process that is developing young pitching. With some guys, especially those drafted out of high school like Groome, this takes time. The big lefty made BA’s top 100 list shortly after going 16th overall in the 2016 draft and has struggled to find sustained success. His issues throwing strikes — as well as Tommy John surgery — stunted his growth, and questions about his durability and fitness have accompanied him at every level.