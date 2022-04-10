Red Sox Share Hype Video After Signing Garrett Whitlock To Extension

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox on Sunday took care of one of the most important members of their pitching staff.

Hours before their series finale against the New York Yankees in the Bronx, the Red Sox announced a new four-year contract extension for Garrett Whitlock. Whitlock, who was tremendous out of the bullpen for Boston as a rookie in 2021, now is under contract through the 2026 Major League Baseball season. The Red Sox, under the terms of the new deal, have club options on the right-hander for the 2027 and 2028 campaigns.

Shortly after Boston announced the extension, the team’s official Twitter account celebrated the big news by sharing a video featuring some of the best highlights from Whitlock’s breakout season.

More years of this filth. pic.twitter.com/mXwwIBswm1 — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 10, 2022

Whitlock was unavailable for the Red Sox on Saturday after throwing 2 1/3 innings in Friday afternoon’s Opening Day matchup between the American League East rivals. The 25-year-old should be ready to go Sunday night when Boston tries to avoid a series-opening sweep at the hands of New York.