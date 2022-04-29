Red Sox Vs. Orioles Lineups: Xander Bogaerts Returns; Franchy Cordero Debuts

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox have some familiar faces at their disposal Friday when they face the Baltimore Orioles.

Xander Bogaerts returns to the Red Sox lineup after Alex Cora gave him the day off Thursday in Boston’s 1-0 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. Red Sox Nation hopes Bogaerts’ return will ignite the team’s struggling offense. He’ll play shortstop and bat third, moving third baseman Rafael Devers and center fielder Kiké Hernández both down one spot in the batting order to fourth and fifth, respectively.

The Red Sox selected Franchy Cordero to the active major league roster Friday. With Boston facing a right-handed pitcher in the Orioles’ Kyle Bradish, the struggling Bobby Dalbec drops to the bench, and Cordero enters the fray as first baseman and No. 6 in the Red Sox batting order.

Christian Arroyo replaces Travis Shaw, whom Boston DFAd Friday, as the designated hitter. Arroyo drops from sixth to seventh in the order. Right fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. moves down from fifth to eighth.

Left-handed pitcher Rich Hill starts for the Red Sox. He three four scoreless innings Sunday in his most-recent start.

Red Sox-Orioles coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NESN with “Red Sox First Pitch,” followed by “Red Sox Gameday Live” at 6:30 p.m. First pitch from Oriole Park at Camden Yards is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., and postgame coverage will follow the final out. Remember, if you’re on the go, you can catch the Red Sox-Orioles online at Watch NESN Live.

Here are the starting lineups: