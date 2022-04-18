Red Sox’s Alex Cora Compares Rafael Devers’ Slide To ‘The Matrix’

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers was responsible for one of the few bright spots in the 8-3 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Monday.

Devers went from first to third on Xander Bogaerts double laced down the left-field line. It looked as if Devers was caught dead in his tracks before he sprawled to the left side of the base and avoided Twins third baseman Gio Urshela’s attempted tag.

“Unreal, I don’t know how he was safe to be honest with you,” manager Alex Cora said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “But you saw the first play he made today and the way he’s moving, he’s just a great athlete. I don’t know how Gio (Urshela) missed the tag.”

The Twins’ corner infielder would get his revenge, tagging Devers out one play later in a rundown between third and home base, but not before both runners trailing him advanced.

“He did an amazing job staying in the rundown letting Xander and J.D. Martinez get to second and third, no harm no foul,” Cora said. “He’s playing great, but that was, I want to see it again. Because it looks like The Matrix, right? Like the movie.”

Boston will look to get back on track with a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at 7:10 p.m. ET in Fenway Park, and you can watch it on NESN following an hour of pregame coverage.