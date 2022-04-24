Skip Bayless Tore Into Kevin Durant With Series Of Celtics-Nets Tweets

NESN Logo Sign In

Kevin Durant put together another mediocre performance Saturday night, and in a surprise to no one familiar with Skip Bayless, the FOX Sports 1 personality ran wild with it.

Durant set a new season high for minutes played in a non-overtime game against the Celtics at Barclays Center, but the Brooklyn star only finished with a mere 16 points. Game 3 of this first-round NBA playoff series, which the C’s won 109-103, also marked the third consecutive contest Durant committed five-plus turnovers.

Bayless has been on Durant’s case ever since the two-time Finals MVP struggled against Boston in the series opener. So as KD was turning in another relative dud against Jayson Tatum and company, the “Undisputed” co-host seized the opportunity to drag the future Hall of Famer.

The one thing that scares me about KD and Kyrie is, I don't think either loses any sleep when he loses. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 23, 2022

Incredibly, Kevin Durant shot ZERO free throws in the first half. I see no intensity to create his own shot or to get a teammate free for an easy shot. 1 assist. I'm not sure he really cares. Is something going on behind the scenes we don't know about??? — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 24, 2022

Bruce Brown has taken a team-high 18 shots … KD 10. Huh??? COME ON, KEVIN, THE CELTS LOOSENED THEIR COVERAGE ON YOU IN THE 3RD Q. NOW THEY'RE DARING YOU. YOU CAN GET YOUR SHOT IN THE 4TH. ATTACK. THIS GAME IS STILL WINABLE. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 24, 2022

Kevin Durant, Best Basketball Player on the Planet, has been turned into a basket case by the Boston Celtics. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 24, 2022

Kevin Du-can't. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 24, 2022

KD & Kyrie, hailed as the most dynamic shot-making duo in NBA history, each just managed 16 points in a must-win home game. They're now in danger of having to abdicate that all-time throne. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 24, 2022

In the 4th quarter, Kevin Durant got afraid to shoot, instead looking first to kick out passes for threes. LeBronesque. Painful to watch. And don't get me started on five more turnovers tonight, on top of the 12 he committed in Games 1 and 2. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 24, 2022

Durant never has been part of a team that was swept in the first round of the postseason. He’s in danger of experiencing it for the first time Monday when the Nets host the Celtics for Game 4 of the best-of-seven series.