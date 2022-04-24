Skip Bayless Tore Into Kevin Durant With Series Of Celtics-Nets Tweets

Kevin Durant put together another mediocre performance Saturday night, and in a surprise to no one familiar with Skip Bayless, the FOX Sports 1 personality ran wild with it.
Durant set a new season high for minutes played in a non-overtime game against the Celtics at Barclays Center, but the Brooklyn star only finished with a mere 16 points. Game 3 of this first-round NBA playoff series, which the C’s won 109-103, also marked the third consecutive contest Durant committed five-plus turnovers.
Bayless has been on Durant’s case ever since the two-time Finals MVP struggled against Boston in the series opener. So as KD was turning in another relative dud against Jayson Tatum and company, the “Undisputed” co-host seized the opportunity to drag the future Hall of Famer.
Durant never has been part of a team that was swept in the first round of the postseason. He’s in danger of experiencing it for the first time Monday when the Nets host the Celtics for Game 4 of the best-of-seven series.