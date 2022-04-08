These Graphics Offer Telling Story Behind Two Yankee Homers Vs. Red Sox

The New York Yankees sent Friday’s game against the Boston Red Sox to extra innings after benefitting from three home runs in the first nine innings during the Opening Day clash.
Anthony Rizzo belted a two-run shot in the bottom of the first before Giancarlo Stanton tied the game in the fourth and DJ LeMahieu again tied it 4-all in the bottom of the eighth. Each of the final two home runs, however, were a bit noteworthy given the (short) distance.
Both Stanton’s 358-foot home run, which landed in the first row of the right field seats, and LeMahieu’s 369-foot shot to right-center, only left the yard because the game was held at Yankee Stadium, according to the Twitter account @would_it_dong.
The graphic shared by the Twitter account indicated neither of those two home runs would have left any other ballpark in Major League Baseball.
Rizzo’s 414-foot home run, though, would have been a home run at 29 of the 30 ballparks in the league.
Red Sox slugger Rafael Devers, who smacked a 382-foot blast on his first plate appearance of the season, had a no-doubter as his would have left the yard in all 30 major league stadiums.