These Graphics Offer Telling Story Behind Two Yankee Homers Vs. Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

The New York Yankees sent Friday’s game against the Boston Red Sox to extra innings after benefitting from three home runs in the first nine innings during the Opening Day clash.

Anthony Rizzo belted a two-run shot in the bottom of the first before Giancarlo Stanton tied the game in the fourth and DJ LeMahieu again tied it 4-all in the bottom of the eighth. Each of the final two home runs, however, were a bit noteworthy given the (short) distance.

Both Stanton’s 358-foot home run, which landed in the first row of the right field seats, and LeMahieu’s 369-foot shot to right-center, only left the yard because the game was held at Yankee Stadium, according to the Twitter account @would_it_dong.

The graphic shared by the Twitter account indicated neither of those two home runs would have left any other ballpark in Major League Baseball.

DJ LeMahieu vs Garrett Whitlock#SquadUp



? IT'S A UNICORN ?



Home Run ?



Exit velo: 103.1 mph

Launch angle: 35 deg

Proj. distance: 369 ft



This would have been a home run at Yankee Stadium and nowhere else.



BOS (4) @ NYY (4)

? 8th pic.twitter.com/O31m3NYTlh — Would it dong? (@would_it_dong) April 8, 2022

Giancarlo Stanton vs Nathan Eovaldi#SquadUp



? IT'S A UNICORN ?



Home Run ?



Exit velo: 116.3 mph

Launch angle: 15 deg

Proj. distance: 358 ft



This would have been a home run at Yankee Stadium and nowhere else.



BOS (3) @ NYY (3)

? 4th pic.twitter.com/3O0FvvPznr — Would it dong? (@would_it_dong) April 8, 2022

Rizzo’s 414-foot home run, though, would have been a home run at 29 of the 30 ballparks in the league.