Trevor Story Reveals When He Became ‘Very Comfortable’ Joining Red Sox

Xander Bogaerts reaching out to Trevor Story was far more than lip service.

Not only did Bogaerts have a genuine interest in bringing Story to the Red Sox, despite the two All-Stars playing the same position. Story also put a lot of stock in Bogaerts’ phone call, revealing to WEEI.com on Wednesday that it might’ve been the most impactful moment of Boston’s recruiting process.

“I think Bogey reaching out,” Story told WEEI.com’s Rob Bradford. “He didn’t have to do that. It’s something that made me feel very comfortable. Everyone, from man to man, who I talked to, seemed like high character guys and guys I wanted to go to battle with.”

For Bogaerts, the decision to contact Story, a free agent, was easy. The longtime Red Sox shortstop is “obsessed with winning,” and Story makes Boston a better team. Plain and simple.

As for playing shortstop? Story has no problem with sliding over to second base while Bogaerts continues to hold down his natural position in 2022. The opportunity to join the Red Sox was too good for the former Colorado Rockies shortstop to pass up.

“Bogey is the man and he’s playing short and I would expect that,” Story said, according to Bradford. “I know that he has done it for a long time at a high level. That’s what it kind of came down to. I will play second if it is the right fit and the right team.”

Clearly, Story, who signed a six-year contract that includes a seventh-year option for 2028, views Boston as “the right fit and the right team.” And Bogaerts evidently is a big reason behind that comfort.