Red Sox Vs. Tigers Lineups: Bobby Dalbec, Christian Arroyo Return For Boston

The Boston Red Sox hope to platoon their way into a stride against the Detroit Tigers.

Alex Cora makes three personnel changes for Tuesday’s matchup at Comerica Park in an effort to even their three-game series at 1-1. Bobby Dalbec, Christian Arroyo and Kevin Plawecki return to Boston’s lineup after sitting out the series-opening loss to Detroit on Monday.

The top of the Red Sox order is the same as it has been over the first four games of the season. Center fielder Kiké Hernández bats leadoff, followed by third baseman Rafael Devers, shortstop Xander Bogaerts and designated hitter J.D. Martinez.

Dalbec slots in at No. 5 in the batting order and plays first base, with Travis Shaw dropping to the bench.

Arroyo bats sixth and plays right field, replacing Jackie Bradley Jr.

Left fielder Verdugo drops from fifth to seventh in the order for the second time in five games.

Plawecki starts at catcher for the second time in four games, as Christian Vázquez starts on the bench.