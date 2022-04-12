Red Sox Vs. Tigers Lineups: Bobby Dalbec, Christian Arroyo Return For Boston

The Boston Red Sox hope to platoon their way into a stride against the Detroit Tigers.
Alex Cora makes three personnel changes for Tuesday’s matchup at Comerica Park in an effort to even their three-game series at 1-1. Bobby Dalbec, Christian Arroyo and Kevin Plawecki return to Boston’s lineup after sitting out the series-opening loss to Detroit on Monday.
The top of the Red Sox order is the same as it has been over the first four games of the season. Center fielder Kiké Hernández bats leadoff, followed by third baseman Rafael Devers, shortstop Xander Bogaerts and designated hitter J.D. Martinez.
Dalbec slots in at No. 5 in the batting order and plays first base, with Travis Shaw dropping to the bench.
Arroyo bats sixth and plays right field, replacing Jackie Bradley Jr.
Left fielder Verdugo drops from fifth to seventh in the order for the second time in five games.
Plawecki starts at catcher for the second time in four games, as Christian Vázquez starts on the bench.
Jonathan Araúz continues at second base and bats ninth for the third consecutive game. Trevor Story remains out due to a non-COVID illness.
Rich Hill makes his 2022 debut as Red Sox starting pitcher. The veteran left-hander is 3-0 with a 3.74 ERA in 17 career appearances for the Tigers, although 13 of those outings were in relief.
Lefty Tyler Alexander opposes Hill for the Tigers.
NESN will air Red Sox-Tigers in full, with pregame coverage starting at noon ET. First pitch from Comerica Park is scheduled for 1:10 p.m.
Here are the full lineups:
BOSTON RED SOX (1-3)
Kiké Hernández, CF
Rafael Devers, 3B
Xander Bogaerts, SS
J.D. Martinez, DH
Bobby Dalbec, 1B
Christian Arroyo, RF
Alex Verdugo, LF
Kevin Plawecki, C
Jonathan Araúz, 2B
Rich Hill, LHP (0-0, -.– ERA)
DETROIT TIGERS (2-2)
Robbie Grossman, RF
Jonathan Schoop, 2B
Javier Baez, SS
Jeimer Candelario, 3B
Miguel Cabrera, DH
Eric Haase, LF
Akil Badoo, CF
Spencer Torkelson, 1B
Dustin Garneau, C
Tyler Alexander, LHP (0-0, -.– ERA)