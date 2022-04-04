WrestleMania 38: Biggest Winners, Losers From WWE’s ‘Stupendous’ Event

NESN Logo Sign In

WWE promoted WrestleMania 38 as a “stupendous” two-night extravaganza, and it’s hard to argue with the results.

WWE announced Monday that WrestleMania 38 became the “highest-grossing and most-attended event” in company history, supposedly drawing 156,352 fans from all 50 states and 53 countries over the course of Saturday and Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Of course, each viewer’s enjoyment level, whether watching at home or in person, depends on their own cup of tea. But the annual “showcase of the immortals” remains extremely profitable, largely because it transcends wrestling and crosses into mainstream pop culture with its overall presentation.

Now, bottom line aside, some WWE superstars benefit more than others from being on the grandest stage in sports entertainment. So, here are the biggest winners and losers from WrestleMania 38.

WINNERS

Roman Reigns

Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar in the main event Sunday night — a clash billed as the “biggest WrestleMania match of all time” — to unify WWE’s two top titles. He’s been a dominant force for well over a year, and a clean victory over The Beast further solidifies The Tribal Chief’s legacy. Acknowledge him, if you haven’t already.

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin

Arrive. Raise hell. Leave. It was Austin’s forte back in the day, and the Texas Rattlesnake didn’t disappoint in that regard this weekend, beating Kevin Owens in his first match in 19 years on Saturday and then returning to drink more beers and hand out more stunners on Sunday. Legend.

The celebrities

Pat McAfee, Logan Paul and Johnny Knoxville (plus other members of the “Jackass” cast, including Wee Man and “Party Boy” Chris Pontius) more than held their own. Especially McAfee, a former NFL punter who now hosts a world-famous podcast and does commentary for WWE “SmackDown” on Friday nights. He was unbelievable in working with Austin Theory, Vince McMahon and eventually “Stone Cold.”