Patriots Rumors: DeVante Parker Badly Wanted Trade To New England

DeVante Parker reportedly got what he desired in his trade to the New England Patriots.

The veteran wide receiver recently made it “very clear” to the Miami Dolphins brass that he wanted to join the rival Patriots, according to a report Monday from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Parker was granted that wish Saturday, with Miami — no longer in need of his services after acquiring superstar wideout Tyreek Hill — shipping him to New England along with a 2022 fifth-round draft pick in exchange for a 2023 third-rounder.

It’s a move both sides were hoping for, per Rapoport’s report.

“From my understanding, (Parker) is someone that Coach Bill Belichick has liked for a long time, has always respected his skill set and really someone that he considers to be a solid addition to his receiving corps,” Rapoport said on NFL Network. “And then it went the other way, too. DeVante Parker wanted to be a member of the New England Patriots.

“He didn’t have a no-trade clause, so he didn’t have the power like that. It’s not like he’s Russell Wilson. But from my understanding, he made it very clear that he wanted to be a member of the Patriots, and as soon as general manager Chris Grier realized that was the best deal that they could get, it worked out well for all sides.”

Parker, a starting-caliber player who could become the Patriots’ No. 1 receiver if he can stay healthy, is a player Belichick and company know well. The 29-year-old played against New England 11 times during his seven seasons with the Dolphins and surpassed 100 yards in three of those games, including an eight-catch, 137-yard performance against Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore in 2019.