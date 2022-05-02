Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Hurricanes Lines, Pairings

NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins kick off their 2021-22 postseason Monday night as Boston travels to face the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Boston claimed the first wild card spot while Carolina won the Metropolitan Division. The Hurricanes won all three head-to-head meetings during the regular season.

Linus Ullmark will get the start between the pipes in Boston’s playoff opener with Jeremy Swayman serving as his backup. Hampus Lindholm will accompany Charlie McAvoy on Boston’s top defensive pairing.

Puck drop from PNC Arena is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Here are the teams’ projected lines and pairings.

BOSTON BRUINS (51-26-5)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–Jake DeBrusk

Taylor Hall–Erik Haula–David Pastrnak

Trent Frederic–Charlie Coyle–Craig Smith

Nick Foligno–Tomas Nosek–Curtis Lazar

Hampus Lindholm–Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk–Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort–Connor Clifton