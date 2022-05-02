Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Hurricanes Lines, Pairings

The Bruins kick off their 2021-22 postseason Monday night as Boston travels to face the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Boston claimed the first wild card spot while Carolina won the Metropolitan Division. The Hurricanes won all three head-to-head meetings during the regular season.
Linus Ullmark will get the start between the pipes in Boston’s playoff opener with Jeremy Swayman serving as his backup. Hampus Lindholm will accompany Charlie McAvoy on Boston’s top defensive pairing.
Bruins-Hurricanes coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NESN with “Bruins Face-Off Live.” Puck drop from PNC Arena is scheduled for 7 p.m., and postgame coverage will immediately follow the final horn. Remember, if you’re on the go you can catch Bruins-Hurricanes online at Watch NESN Live.
Here are the teams’ projected lines and pairings.
BOSTON BRUINS (51-26-5)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–Jake DeBrusk
Taylor Hall–Erik Haula–David Pastrnak
Trent Frederic–Charlie Coyle–Craig Smith
Nick Foligno–Tomas Nosek–Curtis Lazar
Hampus Lindholm–Charlie McAvoy
Matt Grzelcyk–Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort–Connor Clifton
Linus Ullmark
CAROLINA HURRICANES (54-20-8)
Andrei Svechnikov–Sebastian Aho–Seth Jarvis
Max Domi– Vincent Trocheck–Teuvo Teravainen
Nino Niederreiter–Jordan Staal– Jesper Fast
Jordan Martinook–Jesperi Kotkaniemi–Martin Necas
Jaccob Slavin–Tony DeAngelo
Brady Skjei–Brett Pesce
Brendan Smith–Ian Cole
Antti Raanta
