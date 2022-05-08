Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak Each Score As Bruins Gain Third-Period Lead

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — Brad Marchand sent TD Garden into a frenzy with his power-play goal 44 seconds into the third period and David Pastrnak took the roof off the building with his tally six minutes into the final period.

Marchand’s goal came in the final second of Boston’s 5-on-3 advantage, and gave the hosts their first lead of the game, 3-2. The Bruins were presented their second 5-on-3 of the game after Sebastian Aho delivered a high stick on Patrice Bergeron.

Pastrnak then scored after a slick feed from Marchand following a faceoff win by Patrice Bergeron, extending Boston’s advantage to 4-2.

All three players on Boston’s top line scored in the effort.