Bruins Anthem Singer Todd Angilly Visits, Sings For Jimmy Hayes’ Son

Boston Bruins fans know Todd Angilly for singing the National Anthem before most home games, but he paid a special visit to the oldest son of Jimmy Hayes.

Hayes died unexpectedly in August 2021 at his home. He played for the Boston College Eagles and played three of his eight NHL seasons with the Bruins.

Hayes’ former teams found ways to honor the late forward throughout the season, and members of the Bruins organization continue to step up for the Hayes family.

Angilly was the latest to do so as he visited the family’s home in Milton, Mass. and sang the National Anthem for Beau Hayes on his mini hockey rink. The video was shared by Jimmy Hayes’ brother, Kevin Hayes, and respsoted by his widow, Kristen Hayes, on her Instagram story.

Kristen Hayes later posted that she should make this into a series, so we’ll be excited to see who Beau Hayes’ next guest will be.