MLB Pipeline Adds Rising Red Sox Prospect To Updated Top 100 List

NESN Logo Sign In

Brayan Bello, the Boston Red Sox’s top pitching prospect, is starting to garner national attention.

MLB Pipeline on Monday unveiled its updated Top 100 Prospects list — now that we’re about a month and a half into the 2022 Major League Baseball season — and Bello checked in at No. 84.

The 23-year-old right-hander didn’t appear on MLB Pipeline’s preseason rankings, so his inclusion on the new list speaks to his continued development after being named the Red Sox’s Minor League Starting Pitcher of the Year in 2021. Bello recently was promoted from Double-A Portland to Triple-A Worcester.

This comes on the heels of Bello being added to Baseball America’s updated Top 100 Prospects list earlier this month. BA listed Bello at No. 97, as he continued to dominate at Double-A.

MLB Pipeline’s updated list includes three other Red Sox prospects, as well: Marcelo Mayer (No. 10), Triston Casas (No. 14) and Nick Yorke (No. 52).

Mayer, 19, and Yorke, 20, likely are a few years away from reaching the majors, but Casas and Bello could make their way to Boston at some point in 2022. Casas, 22, is knocking on the MLB door, although an ankle injury currently is keeping him out of Worcester’s lineup, whereas Bello can force the Red Sox’s hand by maintaining his high level of performance.

Bello thrived in his Triple-A debut last week, allowing two runs and striking out 10 over six innings. He owns a 1.82 ERA and has struck out 11.8 batters per nine innings in seven starts (39 2/3 innings) with Worcester and Portland this season.