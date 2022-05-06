Celtics Teammates Interact In Comically Relatable Twitter Exchange

What, at first, was a random tweet on a Thursday night, quickly turned into a character reveal for a Boston Celtics forward.
The Celtics won Game 2 against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, but are now faced with a long layoff until Saturday for Game 3. However, that didn’t stop Jayson Tatum from going on Twitter and voicing a frustration that everyone can find relatable.
“Random thought,” Tatum tweeted. “When you ask someone a question, and they say ‘huh’ and then proceed to answer the question. (I) can?t STAND that (poop emoji) lol.”
Let’s be honest, we’ve either been on the receiving end of this situation or have been guilty of doing this to others. The tweet seemingly was nothing more than just a hilariously relatable tweet from the Celtics star, but one teammate caught wind of it and defended himself.
“(Face with tears emoji) damn bro, I don?t do it that much to subtweet (face with tears emoji),” Grant Williams tweeted.
Once again, Tatum found himself in a situation others have as well, getting caught subtweeting a friend. Tatum was quick to respond to Williams.
“(Rolling on the floor laughing emoji) I knew you was gone see it,” Tatum wrote.
This was not the first time the two Celtics teammates engaged in playful banter, and it most certainly won’t be the last.