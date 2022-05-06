Celtics Teammates Interact In Comically Relatable Twitter Exchange

NESN Logo Sign In

What, at first, was a random tweet on a Thursday night, quickly turned into a character reveal for a Boston Celtics forward.

The Celtics won Game 2 against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, but are now faced with a long layoff until Saturday for Game 3. However, that didn’t stop Jayson Tatum from going on Twitter and voicing a frustration that everyone can find relatable.

“Random thought,” Tatum tweeted. “When you ask someone a question, and they say ‘huh’ and then proceed to answer the question. (I) can?t STAND that (poop emoji) lol.”

Random thought?. When you ask someone a question and they say ?huh? and then proceed to answer the question?.. i can?t STAND that ? lol — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) May 5, 2022

Let’s be honest, we’ve either been on the receiving end of this situation or have been guilty of doing this to others. The tweet seemingly was nothing more than just a hilariously relatable tweet from the Celtics star, but one teammate caught wind of it and defended himself.

“(Face with tears emoji) damn bro, I don?t do it that much to subtweet (face with tears emoji),” Grant Williams tweeted.

????? damn bro I don?t do it that much to subtweet ????? https://t.co/aB07Yp3OC4 — Grant Williams (@Grant2Will) May 6, 2022

Once again, Tatum found himself in a situation others have as well, getting caught subtweeting a friend. Tatum was quick to respond to Williams.