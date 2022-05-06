Top Red Sox Pitching Prospect Throws No-Hitter For Double-A Portland

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox prospect Brayan Bello has had himself a week to remember, and if he continues on this trajectory, there will be many more like it.

After making the top 100 of Baseball America’s Top Prospect list on Wednesday, Bello got the start on Thursday for the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs and pitched a seven-inning no-hitter. It was the Sea Dogs’ second game of a double header against the Reading Fightin Phils.

Brayan Bello tosses a 7-inning complete game no-hitter! pic.twitter.com/YzhSSkI0tr — Portland Sea Dogs (@PortlandSeaDogs) May 6, 2022

Bello struck out five batters, walked three and gave up one unearned run in the Sea Dogs’ 3-1 win.

The 2021 Red Sox Minor League Pitcher of the Year earned his third win in 2022. He has notched a 1.95 ERA and has struck out 37 batters through 27.2 innings in five starts.