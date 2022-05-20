Celtics Wrap: Boston Torches Heat To Run Away With Game 2 Victory

NESN Logo Sign In

It really couldn’t have gone any better for the the Boston Celtics as they bounced back with a dominant performance to throttle the Miami Heat, 127-102, in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals on Thursday night at FTX Arena.

With the win, Boston evened up the best-of-seven series, 1-1.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Drumming up a response after dropping a game in the playoffs has not been an issue for the Celtics. With their convincing win over the Heat in Game 2, Boston is now 4-0 following a loss in this postseason.

The Celtics have certainly played their best when their backs are against the wall during their playoff run and turned in an incredible first half to make sure they didn’t fall into a 2-0 series hole.

After trailing by double digits five minutes into the contest, the Celtics erupted, especially from beyond the arc, with a 39-10 run to leave little doubt what the outcome of the contest would be early on.

The Celtics had their long distance shots dropping early and often as part of their response. Boston knocked down 12-for-19 treys in the first half and finished the game with 20-for-40 from 3-point range.