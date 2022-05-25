‘Grateful’ Jayson Tatum Reacts To Being Named First Team All-NBA

NESN Logo Sign In

Jayson Tatum reached superstar status as the Boston Celtics two-way standout was named First Team All-NBA on Tuesday evening.

Tatum explained he found out about the honor similar to all Celtics fans, scrolling on his phone before countless teammates and players around the league reached out to offer their congratulations.

“It’s a huge honor. I’m grateful for that recognition,” Tatum said during a video conference before Boston took the floor for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat.

Tatum was not named to any of the three teams for the 2020-21 season after being named Third Team All-NBA for the 2019-20 campaign. The Celtics star being left off the list was a bit controversial last season while his most recent selection comes as Boston players — Marcus Smart, Robert Williams — have been honored individually because of the team’s success.

“We won more games than last year,” Tatum said when asked what he believed allowed him to be selected. “But I think playmaking, just being able to read the game a lot better. It slowed down for me in a lot of ways, and I think it’s shown with my playmaking abilities, kind of running the offense at times and things like that.”

With Tatum not being selected to any of the three teams last season, it impacted his finances. Tatum, with the league’s supermax contract helping players who are named All-NBA, missed out on some $30 million. Instead, Tatum signed a five-year, $163 million contract with Celtics.

“What’s the saying, a day late and a dollar short?,” Tatum responded with a smirk. “Last year was last year, can’t change it. I’m just, obviously, I’m thankful. First-team All-NBA, that’s a big deal. I’m grateful for that recognition.”