Here Are 10 Mostly Patriots-Related Random Thoughts On 2022 NFL Draft

At long last, the 2022 NFL Draft, and the guesswork-filled period leading up to it, is over.

If you’re a New England-based football fan, chances are your top takeaway from the draft is that the Patriots “reached” for most of their picks and, generally, had a confusing, disappointing weekend. Maybe you developed that take on your own; maybe you co-opted what a bunch of pundits said.

Either way, the NFL draft gave fans much more to think about than whether a first-round pick ever should be used on a Chattanooga guard — though that is a worthwhile debate. With that in mind, let’s toss 20 random, mostly Patriots-related draft thoughts into the ether.

1. Is it finally time to stop putting stock into anything Mel Kiper says before, during or after the draft? ESPN’s draft “expert” — to be fair, he does know more about the subject than most people on Earth — placed top 25 grades on both Malik Willis and Nakobe Dean. Both players wound up going in the third round. So, perhaps Patriots fans shouldn’t worry much about Kiper not having Tyquan Thornton among his top 25 receivers in the draft.

2. New England’s selection of Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe actually makes (some) sense. The Patriots regularly used mid-round picks on projected backups during Tom Brady’s time in Foxboro, from Rohan Davey to Kevin O’Connell to Ryan Mallett. As new personnel chief Matt Groh said, teams can get into “real trouble” if they find themselves short at quarterback. Furthermore, you can see why the Patriots would want to target an intangibles-first quarterback like Zappe (who earned the top Wonderlic score of all quarterbacks), rather than one with more starter upside. Bill Belichick probably wants someone who at least can grasp the playbook and functionally run the offense if Mac Jones is forced to miss time. Given the increased parity in the AFC, one game might mean the difference between making or missing the playoffs. That said, there’s an argument to be made for just rolling with Jarrett Stidham or Brian Hoyer and punting on drafting a new backup until next year.

3. To expand on the Kiper point, it feels like we’ve jumped the shark on NFL draft coverage. None of these players have played a down in an NFL game, yet analysts and talking heads have no problem with confidently saying that Dean, an undersized linebacker who slipped to the third round, will be a superstar for the Philadelphia Eagles. Turns out everyone and their mother knows something about Cole Strange, whom you barely can find photos of unless they’re from the Senior Bowl. Did the Baltimore Ravens and New York Jets dominate the draft because Deadspin says so, or can we allow for the possibility that history will show neither team did well?

4. Abolish mock drafts (except ours; please read those). Maybe bar the phrase “has elite bend” from ever being used, too.