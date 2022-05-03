How Ryan Tannehill Feels About Role Alongside Titans Draftee Malik Willis

NESN Logo Sign In

The future of Titans veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill was all but certain after some questionable play late in the 2021 campaign, and Tennessee’s selection of Malik Willis in the 2022 NFL Draft added to those questions.

The Titans selected a sliding Willis, who was thought to be a first-round pick, in the third round Friday night with their No. 86 overall pick. And while that draft selection doesn’t scream immediate starter like that of a first-rounder, it certainly points to the Liberty product getting his opportunity down the road.

He just shouldn’t expect much of a mentorship from Tannehill, as the signal-caller shared himself Tuesday while speaking to reporters.

“We’re in the same room,” Tannehill said, per Titans reporter Paul Kuharsky. “We’re competing against each other. We’re watching the same tape. We’re doing the same drills.

Tannehill added: “I don’t think it’s my job to mentor him, but, you know, if he learns from me along the way, then that’s a great thing.”

Tannehill is owed a base salary of $29 million for the 2022 season while carrying a cap hit of $38.6 million into the upcoming campaign. Tannehill is owed $27 million ($36.6 million cap hit) when he’s under contract for the 2023 season.

Given the fact the Titans just saved nearly $100 million by trading wide receiver A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles during the first round of the draft, there’s reasons to think Tennessee could think about saving money at the signal-caller position, as well.