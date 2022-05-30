How Jaylen Brown, Celtics Felt Of Jimmy Butler’s Potential Game-Winner

NESN Logo Sign In

Jaylen Brown and Al Horford felt exactly like all the Boston Celtics fans watching on as Miami Heat guard Jimmy Butler pulled up for a transition 3-pointer with 16 seconds left in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Butler’s shot came after Marcus Smart missed at the rim, allowing Miami to get out in transition while trailing 98-96. It undoubtedly caused the hearts of Green Teamers to skip a beat as the Celtics had an 11-point lead just three minutes prior.

That was the same for those on the court, too.

“I was hoping to God, my mind was to rebound because I was in the game so I didn’t give up an offensive rebound. But when he shot that, I was like, ‘Man, what the hell?,'” Brown said after Boston’s 100-96 victory, as seen on NBC Sports Boston’s postgame coverage. “But he missed, we get the rebound and move on.”

Brown did secure the rebound with 12.9 seconds left before Miami used a foul to stop the clock with 11.4 remaining.

Celtics veteran big man Al Horford was the closest defender on Butler, who could have attacked the rim given that Miami was trailing by just two points.

“Yeah, I mean I was loaded (defensively). I didn’t know what he was going to do. It seemed like he was going to go for the shot, but I just to make sure that I stayed solid,” Horford said after the game. “And when he pulled up for the three I was like, let me just contest the best way that I can. He got a good look at it.