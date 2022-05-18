Joe Buck Raises Valid Patriots Question About Bill Belichick, Mac Jones

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots seemingly landed their next franchise quarterback in Mac Jones with the 15th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Jones played admirably in his first professional season, outperforming the four QBs taken ahead of him in Round 1 — Trevor Lawrence (No. 1), Zach Wilson (No. 2), Trey Lance (No. 3) and Justin Fields (No. 11) — en route to finishing second in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting behind Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

But was Jones’ selection the product of savvy drafting by the Patriots or luck?

ESPN’s Joe Buck raised that valid question earlier this week when asked about New England’s Week 7 “Monday Night Football” matchup with the Chicago Bears, which pits Jones against Fields in a classic showdown between up-and-coming signal-callers.

“But I think just to be real quick on my end of it, one thing we’ll never know because he’ll never say, is did Bill Belichick luck into Mac Jones? Did he know that Mac Jones was still going to be there,” Buck asked while speaking with the media alongside his broadcast partner, Troy Aikman, per an ESPN transcript.

“Because all the speculation in that draft was that San Francisco was going to grab him before anybody else with Trey Lance being the pick. And Mac Jones slides down; Bears make the move, they get Fields. New England gets Mac Jones, and Mac Jones was awesome. I mean, handled a lot, and playing for Bill Belichick and what he demands.”

There was plenty of speculation before the 2021 NFL Draft that New England would need to trade up to nab one of the top five quarterbacks available in the class. Chicago traded up from No. 20 to select Fields at No. 11 — after Lawrence, Wilson and Lance came off the board with the first three picks.