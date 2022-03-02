Why Top Receiver Prospect Believes Mac Jones Will Be Elite NFL QB

NESN Logo Sign In

As Chris Olave watched Mac Jones dominate his Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2021 College Football Playoff national championship game, he felt like he was witnessing a future NFL star.

Jones’ promising rookie season only reinforced that belief.

Olave, one of the top wide receiver prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft, raved about the New England Patriots quarterback Wednesday while speaking with reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

“We played him in the national championship my junior year,” Olave said, via MassLive.com. “He was up for the Heisman. He had a great rookie year. Went to the Pro Bowl as a rookie. So I feel like he’s going to develop into one of the best quarterbacks in the league these upcoming years.”

Perhaps Olave can help him get there.

Jones had a handful of solid receiving options this season in Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne and tight end Hunter Henry, but New England’s offense lacked a true No. 1 receiver. Adding one should be among the Patriots’ priorities as Jones enters his second pro season, and Olave would fit the bill if they look to target that type of player with the 21st overall pick.

Olave was a highly productive player at Ohio State, catching 163 passes for 2,505 yards and 32 touchdowns over his final three seasons, and his blend of versatility, speed, sure hands and elite route-running ability would make him a desirable addition to New England’s receiving corps.