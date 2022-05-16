Patriots Schedule: Reasons To Be Hopeful, Concerned About Every Game

NESN Logo Sign In

On paper, the Patriots face a steep uphill climb in 2022. 0f their 17 games, 10 will be against opponents who had winning records last season, including seven matchups with playoff teams. And that’s to say nothing of the difficult scheduling logistics and the challenges of playing five primetime games.

You easily could argue for New England finishing with a losing record, like 8-9. But you also could argue for the Patriots finishing well above .500, and not just because they are a good team who returned to the postseason in 2021.

Obviously, nobody knows what will happen this season. The Patriots could be better than expected, and their opponents could be disappointments or surprise contenders. A lot can happen between now and then. But why not bust out the crystal ball anyway?

Let’s go glass half full and glass half empty on every Patriots game:

Week 1: at Miami Dolphins

Positive: This will be the head coaching debut of Mike McDaniel, who faces significant pressure to deliver on the hype generated by Miami’s improved roster. But it’s easy to see Bill Belichick getting the better of him in their first meeting and the Dolphins taking a while to round into form.

Negative: The heat likely will be a factor, and the Patriots annually struggle in Miami where they’ve lost four of five. The Dolphins have a three-game win streak against New England and have won six of their last nine games against Belichick and Co.

Week 2: at Pittsburgh Steelers

Positive: In all likelihood, the Steelers will have either Mitch Trubisky or rookie Kenny Pickett under center. Advantage: Patriots, who almost always are up to the task in Pittsburgh.

Negative: The Steelers defense is legit and could present real problems for a Patriots offense still figuring things out with whoever their new play-caller will be. New England should be better, but that doesn’t always matter early in the season.

Week 3: vs. Baltimore Ravens

Positive: The Patriots slowed down Lamar Jackson a couple of seasons ago and the rest of the NFL seemingly has figured out the Ravens’ run-heavy attack. Baltimore should be tough, as it always is, but New England arguably is more talented.

Negative: At the same time, Jackson is a unique talent and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he runs wild against an iffy Patriots defense.