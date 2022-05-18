These Patriots Can Provide Offense With More Explosiveness In 2022

NESN Logo Sign In

Every team in the NFL is looking to become more explosive on offense, so much so that it’s become the premier buzzword that is used by coaches and general managers alike throughout the offseason. So, with the NFL offseason hitting its slow period, New England Patriots fans may find solace in the fact that a path towards more explosiveness on offense can be found on their current roster.

In a pair of lists released by Marcus Mosher, managing editor at the Raiders Wire, it was revealed that Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (19.5%) and running back Rhamondre Stevenson (15%) were among the top five at their position in explosive play rate in 2021.

You may be wondering how New England can expect to get more out of players that were on their roster in 2021. Well there are two ways, through more opportunities, and following the all-important second-year jump.

Bourne and Stevenson were both new to the Patriots’ system in 2021, and with that comes a trial and error period that often leaks into the season.

Despite creating 16 plays of 20-yards or more in the regular season, Kendrick Bourne didn’t record a single 100-yard receiving game. Rhamondre Stevenson on the other hand had two 100-yard rushing performances in his 12-game regular season — creating 22 plays of 20-yards or more — but stilled trailed Damien Harris in touches among New England’s running back group.

While New England did add a litany of weapons over the course of the offseason, Bill Belichick is a big believer in the “second-year jump”, and that should help both Bourne and Stevenson earn more opportunities with the ball in their hands.