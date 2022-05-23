Latest Report Indicates Robert Williams Likely To Play In Celtics-Heat Game 4

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — It appears the Boston Celtics will have Robert Williams at their disposal for a pivotal Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat on Monday night at TD Garden.

Williams, who sat out Boston’s Game 3 defeat and entered Monday questionable due to left knee soreness, is likely to play in Game 4, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Williams has battled knee soreness throughout the playoffs after he came back midway through Boston’s first-round series against the Brooklyn Nets. Williams had surgery to repair his torn meniscus on March 30.

Getting Williams back into the starting lineup should give the Celtics a much-needed boost on both ends of the floor. Williams turned in a career playoff-high 18 points, nine rebounds and two blocks in Game 1.

Williams could be particularly useful in defending Bam Adebayo, who torched the Celtics for 31 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in Game 3. With Williams back in the rotation, it should also deter Celtics coach Ime Udoka from going to Daniel Theis for extended minutes.

Boston will look to even the series in Game 4 with tipoff scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET.