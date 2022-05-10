NFL Rumors: Door Not Entirely Shut On Baker Mayfield Trade To Panthers

NESN Logo Sign In

Nearly two months have gone by since Baker Mayfield requested a trade, but at this time, the quarterback is still a member of the Cleveland Browns.

And teams don’t seem to be in a rush to acquire the signal caller and former No. 1 overall pick, according to CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson.

But that doesn’t mean all is silent on the trade talk front, either. Anderson reported on Monday that the Carolina Panthers haven’t completely closed the door when it comes to their interest in trying to trade for Mayfield.

“My understanding is the door isn’t 100% shut on the Panthers and talks regarding Baker Mayfield,” Anderson tweeted, “but I certainly received the impression that Carolina isn’t in any rush, nor are they pressed, per league source. They will roll as is, if need be, per league source.”

Anderson also noted that money isn’t an issue for the Panthers if it comes to trading for Mayfield, who is set to make $18.858 million on a fifth-year option. Anderson made it seem that the Browns would shallow some of Mayfield’s contract to trade him.

Anderson believes as well that the Panthers drafting Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral in the third round of this year’s draft isn’t a hold up in trading for Mayfield, either.