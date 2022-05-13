In this Article: NFL

NFL Schedule 2022: Full List Of Matchups For Each Week Of Season

Week 1 kicks off Sep. 8

by

The NFL announced Thursday night the full schedule for the 2022-23 season.

The schedule had been released in bunches starting with the international series of games. The NFL also started out by announcing the full slate of Week 1 games and teams also announced opponents for the first three weeks of the season. Here’s a view of the full NFL schedule.

After a tumultuous offseason, fans and teams are ready to see how the big signings, trades and draft choices will affect the 2022-23 season. The Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams will kick off the first game of the season on Sep. 8.

More NFL:

Super Bowl Odds: Bills, Bucs Remain Favorites Post-Schedule Release
New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels
Previous Article

First Patriots-Josh McDaniels Reunion Will Happen Sooner Than Expected

Picked For You

Related