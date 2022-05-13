NFL Schedule 2022: Full List Of Matchups For Each Week Of Season

NESN Logo Sign In

The NFL announced Thursday night the full schedule for the 2022-23 season.

The schedule had been released in bunches starting with the international series of games. The NFL also started out by announcing the full slate of Week 1 games and teams also announced opponents for the first three weeks of the season. Here’s a view of the full NFL schedule.

? 2022 Schedule Grid for all 272 games ? pic.twitter.com/Lat8ilLOxW — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) May 13, 2022

After a tumultuous offseason, fans and teams are ready to see how the big signings, trades and draft choices will affect the 2022-23 season. The Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams will kick off the first game of the season on Sep. 8.