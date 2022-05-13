First Patriots-Josh McDaniels Reunion Will Happen Sooner Than Expected

NESN Logo Sign In

By the time the Patriots and Raiders square off in the Week 15 edition of “Sunday Night Football”, Josh McDaniels already will have been months removed from first reuniting with his old employer.

The official release of New England’s 2022 schedule contained a surprise: New England will visit Las Vegas for both teams’ preseason finale. So, the Patriots and Raiders will be able to get some of the Bill Belichick-Josh McDaniels pomp and circumstance out of the way.

It’s rare for the Patriots to play an exhibition game on the West Coast. However, the news received some necessary context when Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard reported that New England and Vegas will have joint practices ahead of the matchup.

Patriots and Raiders will have joint practices before their preseason finale, according to a league source.

Kind of surprised since Raiders are in HOF game and have an extra exhibition, and they play each other in regular season. Interesting. — Greg A. Bedard (@GregABedard) May 13, 2022

The Patriots reportedly also will have joint practices with the Carolina Panthers before they face each other in Week 2 of the preseason. New England will open its preseason slate with a home game against the New York Giants.

As for the regular-season schedule, it’s a doozy. In addition to a brutal four-game stretch to open the campaign, the Patriots will play four(!!!) consecutive primetime games during the second half.

