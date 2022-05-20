Nuggets’ Jamal Murray Makes Bold Prediction For Celtics-Heat Game 2

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics are hoping for a bounce-back game and tie their Eastern Conference finals series against the Miami Heat, and one Western Conference player believes that can happen.

Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray did not play the 2021-22 season due to an ACL injury, meaning he’s had plenty of time to watch the season as a casual observer. The guard went to Twitter on Thursday evening and gave his prediction for Game 2 of Celtics-Heat.

“Think Boston steals one on the road tonight,” Murray wrote. “Thoughts?”

Think Boston steals one on the road tonight. Thoughts? — Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) May 19, 2022

The general public would agree with Murray as the spread for Game 2 has gone closer to Boston’s side after Al Horford and Marcus Smart were officially made available.

Tipoff for Celtics-Heat is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET at FTX Arena, and Murray and Boston fans will be watching hoping the Nuggets guard is correct in his prediction.