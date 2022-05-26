Ray Liotta, Who Starred In ‘Field Of Dreams,’ Reportedly Dies At 67

Ray Liotta, who holds a special place in the hearts of many baseball fans for his role in “Field Of Dreams,” reportedly has died. He was 67.

Deadline was the first to report Liotta’s death. According to the report, the legendary actor died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic where he was shooting a movie.

Liotta is probably best known for playing the role of Henry Hill in “Goodfellas,” and one of his first big roles was as Shoeless Joe Jackson in “Field Of Dreams,” largely considered one of the best sports movies ever made.

“It definitely moves — it’s definitely about a father-son relationship, and they don’t make many movies like that for guys, and it’s really emotional,” Liotta told the American Film Institute in 2009. “It really is. A lot of guys would cry when they saw that. I’ve had a lot of people come up and say to me and say that because of that movie, they play with their kids more. The time goes and you’re busy working and before you know it, time’s up and cat in the cradle.”

He added: “I think it makes you look at your own life and are you doing the things you want to be doing? Do you have a heaven you’d like to achieve someday or do you have something that moves you?”

Liotta was back in the baseball spotlight last summer when Major League Baseball played a “Field of Dreams” game in Iowa featuring the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees.