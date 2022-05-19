Red Sox No. 3 Pitching Prospect Bryan Mata Hits 100 MPH In Rehab Start

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox prospect Bryan Mata — the No. 3 pitcher in the organization according to Sox Prospects — is making his way back up the farm system with authority.

Matt has shown elite pitching make-up in his development and appears to have even more life to his fastball following his most recent procedure.

“Right-hander Bryan Mata, who underwent Tommy John surgery last April, threw two innings in an extended spring training game — his first competition against batters from another organization since his operation,” The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier wrote on Thursday. “He didn’t allow a hit, struck out five, walked two, and his fastball topped out at 100 mph.”

As Mata works his way through his rehab, he will join a talented roster of pitchers in the upper minor-league levels. Connor Seabold, Josh Winchowski, Kutter Crawford and now Brayan Bello are on display for Triple-A Worcester while Double-A Portland features Brandon Walters, Jay Groome and Chris Murphy among others.

The Red Sox have more pitching talent in the minor leagues than they’ve had in years, maybe decades, and Mata figures to join into that mix with an elite fastball headlining a four-pitch mix.