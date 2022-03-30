Red Sox Prospect Outlook: Josh Winckowski To Debut One Year After Trade?

NESN Logo Sign In

Before the start of the 2022 season, NESN.com is evaluating several noteworthy prospects in the Boston Red Sox organization, using insight and analysis from industry experts to gauge each player’s outlook for the upcoming campaign. Next up: Josh Winckowski.

In Josh Winckowski, the Boston Red Sox got a promising right-handed pitcher as part of a five-player package for Andrew Benintendi.

Here’s everything you need to know about Winckowski, a 23-year-old who could make an impact for the Red Sox in 2022.

Winckowski’s story

Winckowski was drafted in the 15th round of the 2016 Major League Baseball Draft, and had to work his way up the minor league ladder without the pedigree of many of his teammates.

Since being drafted, Winckowski has learned the business of being a professional athlete the hard way, being traded twice in 2021 before the season even started.

First, he was shipped from the Toronto Blue Jays to the New York Mets in a trade centered around Steven Matz, then as part of the aforementioned Benintendi trade.

Last season, Winckowski started in Double-A Portland and worked his way up to Triple-A Worcester, where he found success. He’ll likely start the season where he left off in 2021.