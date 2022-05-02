DeAndre Hopkins Reportedly Suspended For Violating NFL’s PED Policy

NESN Logo Sign In

The Cardinals’ decision to swing a draft-night trade for Marquise “Hollywood” Brown looks much better in hindsight, as Arizona reportedly is slated to be without superstar wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins for the first six games of the 2022 NFL season.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday, citing league sources, that Hopkins is being suspended six games for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

This obviously is a huge blow to Arizona’s offense, which also lost fellow wideout Christian Kirk to the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency earlier this offseason before acquiring Brown and a third-round pick (No. 100) from the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for a first-rounder (No. 23) last Thursday night.

Arizona is losing DeAndre Hopkins to a six-game suspension, it lost Christian Kirk to Jacksonville during free agency, and it adds more insight into the Cardinals? draft-day trade for former Ravens? WR Marquise Brown. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 2, 2022

Hopkins, who turns 30 next month, is coming off the least-productive season of his nine-year NFL career, thanks in large to a hamstring injury and a torn MCL that limited him to 10 games. The five-time Pro Bowl selection totaled just 42 receptions for 572 yards with eight touchdowns.

There’s no denying Hopkins is a game-changer when healthy, though. And this development comes at a difficult time for the Cardinals, who have been trying to smooth things over with franchise quarterback Kyler Murray. Murray’s agent released a statement in February explaining the QB wanted a new contract.

Hopkins, the 27th overall pick in 2013, spent his first seven seasons with the Houston Texans before a trade to the Cardinals. He’s a three-time First-Team All-Pro and a two-time Second-Team All-Pro, oftentimes overcoming shaky quarterback play en route to compiling those accolades.