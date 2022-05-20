Red Sox Reinstate Michael Wacha From IL, Option Ryan Brasier To Worcester

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox made a couple of moves Friday ahead of their game against the Seattle Mariners.

Boston announced it reinstated Michael Wacha from the 15-day injured list. He will pitch for the Red Sox on Friday at Fenway Park.

To make room for Wacha on the active roster, the Red Sox optioned Ryan Brasier to Triple-A Worcester, confirming a report that surfaced after Thursday’s win.

Brasier has struggled this season for Boston and never could get into a groove. The right-hander gave up one earned run on as many hits Thursday and has an alarming 6.28 ERA through 18 appearances (14 1/3 innings).

Wacha, meanwhile, was solid for the Red Sox before left intercostal irritation landed him on the IL. He owns a 3-0 record with a 1.38 ERA.

First pitch from Fenway Park on Friday night is set for 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can catch all the action on NESN beginning at 5:30 p.m.