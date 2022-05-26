Red Sox Wrap: Boston’s Bats Silenced In 3-1 Loss To White Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox fell short Wednesday night, losing to the Chicago White Sox 3-1.

The Red Sox dropped to 20-23, and the White Sox improved to 22-21.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Red Sox were riding a six-game winning streak heading into Wednesday’s game. The offense was on a roll and finding their form. However, Boston was not able to capitalize on numerous opportunities throughout the game. The Red Sox left 12 runners in scoring position, including an Alex Verdugo at-bat where the left fielder grounded out with the bases loaded in the seventh inning.

The Red Sox had a chance to grab the lead, at best, or tie the game, at worst, with two walks from White Sox closer Liam Hendriks. However, Xander Bogaerts popped up the final out of the game.

Verdugo did get the scoring going early for the Red Sox with an RBI single to put Boston up 1-0 in the first inning. Rich Hill held a no-hitter through four innings, but the White Sox went ahead in the fifth inning thanks to a Jake Burger three-run home run.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Lucas Giolito struggled in the first inning but recovered well holding the Red Sox to one run. The right-hander struck out seven batters through six innings.