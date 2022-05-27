Red Sox Wrap: Boston’s Scorching Hot Offense Too Much For White Sox

The Boston Red Sox won the final game of the three-game set against the Chicago White Sox, 16-7, at Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday.
Boston improved to 21-23 on the season, while Chicago fell to 22-22.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
It did not take not long for the Red Sox to jump out to an early lead. In fact, it only took two pitches before Kiké Hernández hit a lead-off home run. They added on with a two-run double by Alex Verdugo. Just one inning later, Trevor Story hit a three-run blast to extend the lead to 6-0.
The Red Sox offense was relentless, and the pitching staff did not waste the lead they were gifted. Michael Wacha came back down to life, allowing five earned runs. His ERA jumped from 1.76 to 2.83 over 4 1/3 innings. Still, Boston was able to hold on, thanks to what looks to be the best lineup in baseball as of late.
The Red Sox were expected to have to win with an offensive onslaught carrying the way, which is starting to come to fruition after a 19-hit night with five walks.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Hernández sparked the offense with the aforementioned lead-off home run.
— Story drove in a run with a single in the first inning. He followed that up with a three-run homer to put the game out of reach in the second inning. In his third at-bat, he walked, stole a base and scored. In the at-bat, he hit a ball that would have been gone in every other ballpark except Guaranteed Rate Field.
— Verdugo had two big hits on the night, the aforementioned two-run double and another RBI double in the fifth inning. He also added a single in the seventh, and an RBI single in the eighth.
ON DECK AT NESN
The Red Sox will look to gain some serious ground in the division as they begin a five-game series against the last-place Baltimore Orioles Friday at Fenway Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET on Apple TV+. The Red Sox will return to NESN on Saturday where the first game of a double header is scheduled for 12:10 p.m. following an hour of pregame coverage.