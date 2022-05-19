Red Sox Wrap: Nick Pivetta Shines In Boston’s 5-1 Win Vs. Astros

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox defeated the Astros 5-1 on Wednesday to win their series against Houston.

The Red Sox improve to 15-22 on the season, and the Astros fell to 24-14.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Nick Pivetta pitched the best game for any Red Sox pitcher this season. The outing did not get off to a great start, as he gave up a first inning home run to Jose Altuve. However, Pivetta would bounce back and go the distance, pitching his second-career complete game, the first for the Red Sox in three seasons. Pivetta shut down the Astros retiring 18-straight hitters until he gave up only the second hit of the game.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Pivetta struck out eight batters in his second-career complete game. The right-hander threw 112 pitches, nearly 70% were called strikes.

— Xander Bogaerts hit a solo home run to give the Red Sox the lead in the first inning. It was the fourth home run of the year for the Boston shortstop.