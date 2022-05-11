Twitter Clowns Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins For QB’s Lackluster Highlight

NESN Logo Sign In

Nothing says NFL offseason like a video posted to a team’s social media account ultimately igniting a debate about a quarterback’s arm strength.

Unfortunately for both the Miami Dolphins and signal-caller Tua Tagovailoa, that’s where they found themselves Wednesday after Twitter took a flamethrower to a highlight video posted to the organization’s account. The video, first shared late Tuesday night, showed the left-handed Tagovailoa faking a handoff and dropping back and throw the ball down field to newly-acquired receiver Tyreek Hill.

Painless, right?

The problem, however, is that Tagovailoa’s ball seemed to be a bit underthrown as Hill is seen stopping (if not backtracking?) for the high-arching football.

Check out the video:

Given we’re at the point of the offseason where we’re eagerly awaiting the league’s schedule, along with the fact Tagovailoa has been the subject of criticism since entering the league, it prompted a flood of social media responses.