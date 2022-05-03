Why Patriots’ Mac Jones Came Up During Recent ‘Family Guy’ Episode

NESN Logo Sign In

Like Tom Brady before him, Mac Jones now knows how it feels to be a Patriots quarterback who shows up in a “Family Guy” episode.

For the uninitiated, “Family Guy” takes place in the fictitious town of Quahog, R.I., with its citizens, including the Griffin family, largely rooting for the Patriots. Various New England players and coaches have been referenced during the show’s long, successful run.

That brings us to Sunday night’s episode, which included a scene that featured Peter Griffin watching a Patriots game while his wife, Lois, tried to talk to him about something or other. Lois confuses Peter’s fan outbursts for genuine answers to her questions.

During the broadcast of the game, an announcer mentions Jones by name before calling a Patriots fumble. You can click here to watch the clip.

Brady, Rob Gronkowski and Bill Belichick, among others, all have seen their cartoon likenesses appear in “Family Guy” episodes. It might not be long before Jones gets a similar treatment.

However, we doubt a future Jones-starring scene will hold a candle to this classic “Family Guy” moment.