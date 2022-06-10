Alex Cora Believes He Knows Reason For Red Sox’s Recent Turnaround

NESN Logo Sign In

No one was more relieved to leave April 2022 behind than the Red Sox, and their turnaround has been quite noticeable.

Boston finished April 10-12, struggling mightily on offense while the bullpen couldn’t hold close leads.

Manager Alex Cora sported a new beard prior to the 2022 Major League Baseball season and it became a joke that his facial hair was the reason for the Red Sox being unable to get much going. Cora shaved his beard May 10 — something his girlfriend, Angelica, advised him to do much sooner — and the Red Sox have played much better since.

The Red Sox are 20-8 (.714) since May 10 and 16-5 (.762) since May 18.



During their current 7-game win streak, they have a 1.27 ERA.



They lead the AL in runs (270) and AVG (.259) and have a +41 run differential.



Last 21 games: WWWWWWLWLWLWLLWWWWWWW — J.P. Long (@SoxNotes) June 9, 2022

Everything seems to be clicking for Boston from the starting pitching (including three complete games in three weeks) to the offense. But if you ask Cora, it goes beyond shaving his beard.

“Like I said, if we depend on my facial hair then we really suck. We’re not good,” Cora told reporters prior to Thursday’s finale against the Los Angeles Angels, per MassLive.

Even though the Angels halted Boston’s win streak at seven with a 5-2 win that ended LA’s 14-game losing streak, Cora believes the turnaround is as simple as players getting into a groove.