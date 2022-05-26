Red Sox’s Alex Cora On J.D. Martinez’s Hitting: ‘Best I’ve Ever Seen Him’

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez refuses to slow down with age.

The 34-year-old slugger is hitting .372 with five home runs, 21 RBI and a 1.020 OPS in 35 games this season. He recorded an 18-game hitting streak earlier in the season and a 29-game on-base streak.

Incredibly, those numbers pale in comparison to his latest stretch. He’s hitting .532 with six doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over his last 12 games. His manager has taken notice.

“Alex Cora on J.D. Martinez: ‘I’ve never seen him like this… this is the best I’ve ever seen him,’ ” The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier tweeted Thursday.

Trevor Story might be taking all of the headlines for his historic tear, but Martinez deserves credit for being nearly impossible to stop as well.

Both Martinez and Story will look to keep up their hot stretches for the final game of the season Thursday against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. First pitch is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET following an hour of pregame coverage, and you can watch it all on NESN.