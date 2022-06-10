Patriots Mailbag: Are Critics Underestimating Mac Jones, New England?

It was a great week for Nixon, who also saw special teams work as a punt returner and punt gunner. But he’ll need to keep this up in camp to have any chance of cracking the roster. And he would be far from the first Patriots wideout to flash in the spring, then fall off the map as cutdown day approached (remember Maurice Harris in 2019? Or Kristian Wilkerson last year?).

Nixon’s certainly helped himself thus far, but he needs a lot more to go right in order to stick in this veteran-heavy receiving corps. Meyers spoke Thursday about how tight he expects the competition for spots there to be.

Sounds like Jakobi Meyers is expecting a fierce competition for roster spots among the Patriots' receivers.



"We know there's some talented individuals in that receiver room, and we all want jobs. We've all got families to feed."

Side note: It was cool to see Ernie Adams, who made the call to draft Nixon last year, watching from the sideline as the wideout showed out in Tuesday’s practice. Adams has been retired since last offseason, but he still spends time around the team, with Steve Belichick saying this week on Chris Long’s podcast that Bill Belichick still gives his longtime director of football research special projects he doesn’t trust anyone else to complete.

Don’t you feel like me that this teams better than people think cause Mac will be better? I just got this feeling people underestimating this draft and roster.

I can see both sides of this argument. On one hand, I don’t believe the Patriots’ roster, on paper, got better this offseason. If anything, it got slightly worse, with the lack of a clear replacement for J.C. Jackson still especially concerning. That doesn’t bode well for their chances in an AFC that saw a massive influx of high-profile talent in recent months. New England’s coaching questions on the offensive side also are a major wild card, as is its lack of experience at linebacker.

But that doesn’t mean the Patriots can’t deliver a better on-field product than the 2021 team that finished 10-7 and was blown out in the first round of the playoffs. If Jones takes another step toward true stardom, DeVante Parker stays healthy, the Patriots get bounce-back seasons from Jonnu Smith and Nelson Agholor, the young linebackers provide the desired speed and play-making ability and the star-less collection of corners fill the Jackson void by committee and the Joe Judge-Matt Patricia combo isn’t an outright disaster, then yeah, New England can contend.

That’s a lot of if’s, obviously. But the most important variable is Jones, and he’s looked the part so far this spring, impressing with his deep passing and wowing teammates with his leadership and commitment.

In a quarterback-driven NFL, the Patriots need their young signal-caller to progress in Year 2 to have any hope of improving. His teammates clearly believe he can.